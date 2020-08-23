Wonder Woman 1984: Hans Zimmer Shares “Themyscira” From Soundtrack

✖

DC FanDome was a big hit yesterday as it revealed tons of exciting content for upcoming DC projects and films. The first movie of the day to be showcased was Wonder Woman 1984, and fans got to see a brand new trailer for the film. The panel featured Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristin Wiig (Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), and director Patty Jenkins. In honor of this, the film's composer, Hans Zimmer, took to social media to share “Themyscira," a new song from his soundtrack.

“‘Themyscira’ is out now! Listen to the #WW84 single at lnk.to/WW1984FD/. #DCFandome @GalGadot,” Zimmer wrote. Gadot also retweeted the post, which you can check out below:

In an interview with Collider, Zimmer talked about his work and was asked about his decision to work on Wonder Woman 1984. It turns out there are a couple of reasons he couldn't pass the Wonder Woman sequel up.

"It was odd say to say ‘yes’ to because my friend, Rupert [Gregson-Williams] ... I had worked really hard at getting him the job on the first one," Zimmer said. "But remember the motif, the Wonder Woman theme is ... it’s mine, actually. I wrote that damn thing. And we had done it live and it became more and more interesting. I just thought it was important to sort of finish it. And Patty phoned me, and she had a really interesting idea as well. Again, the story she is going to tell- or she is probably right now on a film set telling- it’s a story you want to be a part of."

Over the years, Zimmer has become one of the most highly talked about composers in Hollywood. Since 1988, Zimmer has been nominated for 11 Oscars in the "Best Original Score" categories, taking home the top prize for his work on The Lion King. To continue that legacy, Zimmer returned to Disney to score the live-action adaptation of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, last year.

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off yesterday with Wonder Woman 1984, and went on to feature titles such as The Suicide Squad, which included a first look at all of the main characters. Fans were also treated to the long-awaited first trailer for the Snyder Cut and the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2nd.

