Is the Invisible Jet in Wonder Woman 1984?

It's finally here. After several release date shifts and delays as well as endless fan excitement, Wonder Woman 1984 is has arrived with the Patty Jenkins-directed film opening both in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. With the film finally available, there's a lot for fans to take in as well as the answers to a number of burning questions about what the blockbuster film contains in terms of various iconic elements of Wonder Woman's lore. Perhaps the most pressing in that regard are questions about whether the invisible jet makes an appearance as was teased in various trailers and teasers and now we have the answer.

Warning: Spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984 below. Quit reading now if you don't want to see those spoilers!

In teasers leading up to the film's release, viewers saw Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) flying in what seemed to be a jet with a clear cockpit. The footage prompted many fans to speculate that the pair were flying in Wonder Woman's iconic invisible jet and it turns out fans were correct. the invisible jet does make an appearance in the film and how it does so is actually not just visually interesting but helps show how much Diana has changed and developed since we saw her last.

In the film, Steve and Diana are trying to go after Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) who has gone to Cairo to meet with a powerful oil figure. In order to get there and fast, the pair "borrows" a jet and while Steve has no trouble flying the aircraft, Diana soon realizes that they can be tracked by radar. To prevent that and ensure their escape, Diana attempts to make the plane invisible. As she explains to Steve, her father managed to make Themyscira invisible in order to hide it from man so over the years she's been trying to learn how to make things invisible as well though up until now her only success has been a coffee cup -- a coffee cup that she lost presumably because it was invisible.

With the stakes impossibly high and the pressure on, Diana tries the invisibility trick on the jet and much to the pair's relief and Diana's delight, she pulls it off. The jet becomes invisible and the pair escape, flying through some Fourth of July fireworks before heading off to Cairo. It's an interesting twist on the invisible jet's origin in comics. That origin saw Diana create the aircraft during her younger years on Paradise Island out of necessity -- she couldn't yet fly and needed an aircraft that wouldn't be shot down in Man's World. While the necessity of not being shot down is what leads Diana to turn the jet invisible in the film, there's a conversation while Diana and Steve is in flight about his "gift" as a pilot that prompts Steve to tell her the secret to flying. Later in the film, Diana thinks back on Steve's words and learns to fly for herself.

The way Diana gets her invisible jet in Wonder Woman 1984 also lives up to something Jenkins previously said about how she'd do something "super cool" if she was able to give the heroine the iconic aircraft.

"How would I? I don't know," Jenkins said during a visit to the Wonder Woman 1984 set in 2018. "I don't know. Have to be done in a whole new way. I think that the invisible jet is one of those things that is so funny because every single thing that any of these superheroes have is so silly in theory, and then when we talk about it, we talk about it as if nothing is going to be done to update it. So, the only thing I'll say is, I've always said about the invisible jet, I'll do it when I can do it in a way that's super cool. It's got to be something different than her flying through the sky in an invisible jet, which is fine on page. Not great in modern [film]."

Wonder Woman 1984 is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters.