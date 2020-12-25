Warner Bros. Submits Wonder Woman 1984 for Consideration in All Categories at Oscars, Including Best Picture

✖

Warner Bros. has submitted Wonder Woman 1984 for consideration in all categories at the 93rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Gal Gadot. The submission comes amid a fluctuating critical reception on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, where the DC Films production was stripped of its Certified Fresh distinction before losing — and then regaining — a barely-fresh status from critics. Following its simultaneous Christmas Day release in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, opening night moviegoers gave the Wonder Woman sequel a mixed "B+" CinemaScore. Two weeks after setting Wonder Woman 3 with Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, Warner Bros reveals its Oscars campaign for WW84:

Warners asks Academy members to consider nominating WW84 for Best Picture on behalf of several nominees, including producers Deborah and Zack Snyder, Best Director for Jenkins, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and Dave Callaham.

Submitted for consideration in the acting categories are Gadot for Best Actress; Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen for Best Supporting Actress; and Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal for Best Supporting Actor. Other For Your Consideration campaigns include Best Cinematography (Matthew Jensen, ASC); Best Film Editing (Richard Pearson, ACE); Best Costume Design (Lindy Hemming); and Best Score (Hans Zimmer).

Marvel Studios production Black Panther became the first comic book film to receive a Best Picture nomination; Joker received this same nomination at last year's Oscars, making it the first DC film to compete for the Academy's top prize. Joker led last year's Academy Awards with 11 nominations, ultimately winning gold for leading man Joaquin Phoenix and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

2016's Suicide Squad is the only entry from the DC Extended Universe to win an Academy Award, taking home the Oscar for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Past DC Comics-inspired films to win at the Academy Awards include The Dark Knight (Best Supporting Actor for Heath Ledger, Best Sound Editing); 1989's Batman (Best Production Design); and 1978's Superman (Special Achievement in Visual Effects).

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.