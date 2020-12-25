Research Firm Claims Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Watched More Than Hamilton and Soul

✖

A survey conducting by research firm Screen Engine claims that Wonder Woman 1984 is a big success for HBO Max. The firm's findings (via The Hollywood Reporter) suggest the Wonder Woman sequel out-streamed both Hamilton and Soul. There's more good news for HBO Max. The survey found that 23% of HBO Max's audience signed up for the streaming service to watch Wonder Woman 1984 and that 14% of the audience plans to stick with the service for the foreseeable future, compared to 9% saying they will cancel their subscription soon. Neither WarnerMedia nor Disney have provided official streaming numbers for the services, meaning these third-party surveys are the best metrics available to the public.

Another such study suggests that Disney+ saw more mobile app downloads over the Christmas weekend, though it's worth noting that DIsney+ has launched in international markets while HBO Max is available only in the United States. The study says that HBO Max saw an estimated 554,000 users sign up for the app over the Christmas weekend, including a record 244,000 downloads on Sunday alone. Disney+ now has just under 12 million mobile, Apptopia said. Disney+ saw approximately 2.3 million global installations of its mobile app over the Christmas holiday. That's up 28% increase from the weekend before Christmas, according to market-research firm Sensor Tower.

Wonder Woman 1984 earned $16.7 in its domestic opening, bringing its global total to $85 million. According to parent company WarnerMedia, nearly half of all HBO Max subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on the day it debuted.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham, based on a story by Jenkins and Johns. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Wonder Woman 1984 is streaming now on the HBO Max streaming service and is playing in theaters worldwide.