Disney+ Beats HBO Max in App Downloads During Christmas Release of Soul and Wonder Woman 1984

✖

While HBO Max scored a record day of mobile downloads over the Christmas holiday weeked, it couldn't outpace new downloads for rival streaming service Disney+. Each service had a big Christmas Day streaming debut. HBO Max released Wonder Woman 1984, its latest DC Comics film and sequel to the hit 2017 blockbuster. Disney+ released Soul, the latest film from acclaimed animation studio Pixar, and also put out a special behind-the-scenes look at the second season of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian. According to Bloomberg, HBO Max set a new single-day record for mobile app downloads on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984's debut. An estimated 554,000 users signed up for the app over the Christmas weekend, from Friday to Sunday, including a record 244,000 downloads on Sunday alone, according to market-research firm Apptopia. HBO Max’s total mobile users now stand at just under 12 million, Apptopia said.

Disney+ saw approximately 2.3 million global installations of its mobile app over the Christmas holiday. That's up 28% increase from the weekend before Christmas, according to market-research firm Sensor Tower. Soul also earned $7.6 million during its opening weekend in China and other international markets.

This Christmas was a potentially game-changing weekend for the film industry, with two major studios releasing big-ticket films on streaming services simultaneously with their theatrical releases. Wonder Woman 1984 earned $16.7 in its domestic opening, bringing its global total to $85 million. According to parent company WarnerMedia, nearly half of all HBO Max subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984 on the day it debuted.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

In Soul, Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz -- and he's good. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul.

Wonder Woman 1984 is streaming now on HBO Max. Soul is streaming now on Disney+.