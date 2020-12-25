WW84 Director Patty Jenkins Has Two More Wonder Woman Stories to Tell

✖

Director Patty Jenkins says she has at least two more superhero stories to tell after 2017's Wonder Woman and the just-released Wonder Woman 1984. Before Warner Bros. announced on Sunday that Jenkins would reteam with Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 3 — which returns Diana Prince to the present-day DC Extended Universe — Jenkins cast doubts on her return to the franchise over WarnerMedia's unilateral decision to send WW84 and other Warner Bros. movies to HBO Max. When announcing the fast-tracked WW3, studio chief Toby Emmerich declared Jenkins and Gadot would "return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

"The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly days before the studio announced her return. "I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it."

That story may include a Cheetah comeback with a return for Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), the feral foe Jenkins hints will claw her way back into the DCEU.

Jenkins previously revealed the story she conceived with WW84 co-writer Geoff Johns might change due to real-world events, telling CinemaBlend:

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about. But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Jenkins added, "I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. 'What would Wonder Woman do now? What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984 is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.