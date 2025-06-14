Star Wars: Andor Star Cast As Wonder Woman in DC Universe Fan Art

As if the DC Universe wasn’t already abuzz with Superman a mere few weeks away now, DC Studios co-head James Gunn has sent the fandom into a frenzy with his latest updates about a new Wonder Woman movie. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn revealed that a new Wonder Woman film is currently being written. And though its progress is slow, Gunn confirmed it is indeed happening. Furthermore, the filmmaker shared that he has yet to cast a Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Gunn’s comments seem to signal that Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in a handful of films in the DC Extended Universe, will not be reprising her role.

Since Gunn dropped this piece of news, the internet has been abuzz over who could take the Lasso of Truth from Gadot and play the hero on screen. Many names have been mentioned as possibilities, from Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), to Alexandra Daddario (The Mayfair Witches).

Star Wars: Andor‘s Adria Arjona has emerged as frontrunner too. Fan art of Arjona as Wonder Woman was posted by X user @felipe_illaart six months ago, however it feels more relevant and exciting than ever.

Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman. Just imagining…

Is Adria Arjona’s Wonder Woman Closer to Being a Reality Than We Think?

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen in Star Wars: Andor.

Scrolling through the comments, the response to @felipe_illaart’s fancast is generally (and shockingly) positive. Arjona has proven through her work on Andor and even in A Minecraft Movie that she can carry a story and keep a character grounded in a larger than life world. She’s also no stranger to action and thrills. Even though it’s only a fan rendering, Arjona makes an imposing and inspiring Wonder Woman.

The names being floated for Wonder Woman, Arjona’s included, indicates a heartening trend for whomever Gadot’s successor will be. Many of the actors named are women of color — Calamawy is Bahraini and of Egyptian and Palestinian descent, while Barrera and Arjona are both Latina.

The actress seems just as keen on the idea as the fans too. During a stop in Mexico City on the press tour of A Minecraft Movie, she allegedly pleaded with fans to “write about it … help me” when asked about the rumor she was up for the role. Arjona’s response seems to hint that there may be early talks happening and she is indeed already in the mix. A superhero blockbuster does appear to the next logical step in Arjona’s rise of stardom. Andor made her a bonafide name, while A Minecraft Movie‘s success this spring helped solidify Arjona as box office bankable.

What remains to be seen is if Gunn feels the same way. While it’s safe to assume that Patty Jenkins won’t be returning to direct the next Wonder Woman film, we’re still unsure if Gunn himself will helm the movie. While Gunn undeniably has a ton of sway as the Co-CEO of the DC Studios, the choice may not be solely his. Even so, perhaps if the fans make enough noise on Arjona’s behalf, Gunn and DC Studios will have to listen.