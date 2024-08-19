Star Wars: Andor Star Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Their Character

How much dedication do Star Wars actors have to the franchise? We can’t speak for all of them, but we can say there’s one who stands out from the rest, after getting a prison-style Star Wars tattoo, while on set!

Star Wars: Andor actress Adria Arjona (who plays Cassian Andor’s old friend and Rebel ally Bix Caleen) recently did an interview where she made the pretty startling (legally questionable?) admittance that she spent some of the time on set filming Andor Season 2 by getting a “stick-and-poke” tattoo while on a lunch break from filming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got a Bix tattoo! By the way, you’re the first person I’ve told about this, press wise,” Arjona said while revealing arm the tattoo to a THR reporter. “It’s a little tiny x for Bix, and I got it … Can I say it? Disney can’t fire me. I already shot it. It’s in the can. I got it while I was on set. My makeup artist did a stick-and-poke [tattoo] in the middle of a lunch break.”

The “stick-and-poke” method of tattooing is something you’re more likely to see in the cells of a prison, rather than on the set of premium franchise TV show – but here we are. Arjona was so hardcore with her inkwork that none of her other Andor co-stars wanted a piece of the action:

“No, I think everyone was too scared,” Arjona explained. “They were like, ‘A stick-and-poke at lunch? Can we get fired?’ And I was like, ‘It’s too late!’”

Adria Ajorna as Bix Caleen in ‘Star Wars: Andor’

Bix Caleen became a fan-favorite character in Andor Season 1 – especially in the final arc of the seasonal story, where Bix was taken to a really dark place (literally). Bix was captured by Imperial forces and tortured by meticulous ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), who was obsessively trying to track down Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on the planet Ferrix. the sequences of Bix’s torture made Arjona shed all glamor to look filthy, battered, bloodied, and injured – but never broken. Bix Caleen became a proud symbol of the cunning and fortitude needed to turn a regular person into a Rebel operative – and maintain that moral outlook even under the worst kinds of duress.

Adria Arjona is smart to make Bix a part of herself in the literal sense – her role in Andor has certainly helped push her career forward. Since Andor (and to a lesser extent Morbius) was released in 2022, Arjona has landed roles in Richard Linklater’s Netflix film HIt Man (opposite Twisters star Glen Powell), and she’s out doing press right now for her new thriller Blink Twice, alongside Channing Tatum and has the big ensemble crime-drama series Criminal in the works. Andor Season 2 will arrive next year to keep the momentum going – and there’s talk she could be part of a spinoff series after the show ends with Season 2.

Arjona has hinted that her tattoo is more than just memorabilia – it’s a statement of commitment:

When asked by Variety about Bix getting a spinoff, Arjona said, “I feel like a big spinoff could be later in my career. I’m trying to give job security to myself in the future. I’m trying to elongate it. I got a tattoo for Bix. My makeup artist from the show did it in my trailer.”

Star Wars: Andor is streaming on Disney+.