Scener Partners With WonderCon at Home to Host Virtual Screenings

✖

While vaccines continue to roll out nationwide and making a return to something closer to "normal" ever closer to reality, the COVID-19 pandemic continues and, as a result, many events and conventions are opting for virtual gatherings this year including WonderCon. The Anaheim-based comics convention hosted by the same nonprofit that runs Comic-Con International in San Diego, announced earlier this year that it would be virtual this year and now, Scener is partnering with WonderCon@Home to host virtual screenings of a variety of films over the course of the event taking place this weekend, March 26 and 27.

Scener's WonderCon Films Watchalongs Watch Parties follows their partnership last year with Comic-Con@Home and will allow fans to watch their choices of over a dozen different films together virtually from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Friday's film selections are Godzilla (1954), Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956), Destroy All Monsters, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, Terror of Mechagodzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019). Saturday's lineup is Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019), Muppets Treasure Island, Hook, The Sound of Music, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Time Bandits, and Citizen Kane.

For those wanting to take part in Scener's WonderCon@Home Watchalongs, they will want to ensure that they have subscriptions to the various services the films are on -- such as HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. You can find out more by visiting scener.com/comic-con or the WonderCon@Home site here.

Additionally, for those who couldn't make last week's Zack Snyder's Justice League Watch Party on Scener hosted by Zack Snyder himself, the event is now available for playback at snydercut.scener.com. An HBO Max subscription is required for the playback as well.

Are you excited for Scener's WonderCon@Home screenings? Will you be checking out the playback of the Zack Snyder's Justice League Watch Party? Let us know in the comments!