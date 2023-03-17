Wonka Footage Reveals First Look at Timothee Chalamet's Chocolate Factory Prequel

✖





Wonka got a sneak preview at CinemaCon this year, and the fans were excited to see some of Timothee Chalamet's movie. It got pushed to Christmas of 2023 not that long ago. But, Warner Bros. decided to treat fans to fresh footage to tide them over while they wait for more news. Apparently, it's not a modern incarnation, so don't think that's what they're doing. It's the early 20th century, and Wonka is very early in his career. He's working to establish himself in London as the number one candy provider for the world. There were giraffes, and fountains of chocolate, along with musical numbers. So, there's a lot of pomp and circumstance on display in Wonka. "You've Never Had Chocolate Like This" is one of those songs that younger audiences will not forget any time soon. In this one, the businessman has a family, it seems that Sally Hawkins will be playing Mama Wonka. So, the Warner Bros. film is full steam ahead.

"Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling," said Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company. "There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale."

"Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world," Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix added during the partnership announcement. "We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values."

"Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl's stories," Roald Dahl's widow, Felicity Dahl, wrote after the enormous reveal. "This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

