‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Attraction Rumored For Walt Disney World

Wreck-It Ralph may just be coming to Disney World.

According to WDW News Today, a Wreck-It Ralph based attraction is rumored to be replacing Stitch’s Great Escape in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

There have been rumors that a virtual reality Wreck-It Ralph attraction would replace Great Escape as far back as 2016, however Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated that VR attractions were not being planned for the theme parks and plans for the project were reportedly scrapped. However, now that the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is set to open in November rumors of attractions have resurfaced.

According to the report, it’s believed that the attraction replacing Great Escape won’t be VR-based but the specifics of the attraction are still unknown. The attraction is in the very early stages of development so there are no concrete plans for actual construction at this time. It’s also unclear exactly when the last run for Stitch’s Great Escape will be. The attraction is supposedly “seasonal”, but apparently has not reopened since January.

As for Wreck-It Ralph himself (John C. Reilly), fans of the character and his sugary sweet best friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) won’t have to wait too much longer for their next adventure. The Wreck-It Ralph sequel opens in theaters November 21st and will see the characters sucked into the internet where they come across the Siri-like know-it-all Yesss (Taraji P. Henson) and cross paths with tough-as-nails racer Shank (Gal Gadot).

The pair will also be exposed to the ‘Oh My Disney’ portal, boasting a hub home to some of Disney’s biggest properties including Marvel, Star Wars, The Muppets, Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The pair will also participate in the dangerous Slaughter Race, where they first meet Shank.

“Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her,” Gadot wrote said of the character on Facebook. “But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise, and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens November 21.