Wrong Turn Reboot Home Video Release Date and Special Features Confirmed

The latest chapter in the Wrong Turn franchise only just debuted in theaters earlier this week with a special screening event, with another screening opportunity happening at select theaters again on January 30th, yet audiences who might not have had the chance to witness its horrors on the big screen will get to check out the film on home video on February 23rd. As if checking out the film from the comfort of your own home isn't enticing enough, the upcoming home video release will also come with a handful of deleted and extended scenes, as well as a featurette about the making of the movie. You can grab the new Wrong Turn on Blu-ray and DVD on February 23rd.

Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe® nominee* Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

The Blu-ray and DVD special features are as follows:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

“Monsters Among Us: Making Wrong Turn” Featurette

Wrong Turn Promotional Trailer

Feature-Length Audio Commentary with Director Mike P. Nelson

(Photo: Lionsgate)

This new installment was written by series creator Alan B. McElroy and directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics), with The Foundation being rated R for "strong bloody violence, grisly images, and pervasive language.”

The film stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The Wrong Turn franchise kicked off in 2003, which featured a group of friends whose road trip undergoes a deadly detour through West Virginia, tapping into the horrors of the backwoods slasher subgenre as made popular in the '70s and '80s. The film would go on to earn both sequels and prequels, though most of these entries debuted directly on video platforms.

Wrong Turn lands on home video on February 23rd.

Will you be adding the new film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.