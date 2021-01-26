New Wrong Turn Trailer Confirms In-Home Release Date

While horror fans will be able to check out a new entry in the Wrong Turn franchise with the upcoming Wrong Turn: The Foundation when it screens in theaters as part of a one-night-only event on January 26th, a new trailer for the film confirms that audiences will be able to witness the experience at home on February 26th. Given that the past year has seen some studios embrace a Premium VOD format, offering newest releases at a higher price before its traditional rental period begins, it's unknown if this will be the film's PVOD or traditional On Demand debut, though it confirms the in-home release is right around the corner.

The upcoming film was previously described as a "timely and topical meditation on society and its issues. A cross-country hiking expedition puts a group of friends in the land of an inclusive society, where they soon discover they are under a different rule of law, and may not be the victims they thought they were."

This new installment was written by series creator Alan B. McElroy and directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics), with The Foundation being rated R for "strong bloody violence, grisly images, and pervasive language.”

The film stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The film will also star Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, Adain Bradley, Jeremy Ambler, Cory Scott Allen, Gary Ray Stearns, Rhyan Elizabeth Hanavan, Vardaan Arora, Mark Mench, Joshua Stephen Campbell, Jennie Malone, Brian James Fitzpatrick, and Mark Angel.

The original Wrong Turn landed in theaters in 2003 and embraced elements of the backwoods-slasher style of horror film. A prime example of this subgenre would be Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes, which focused on a family being terrorized by a group of mutated cannibals in the desert. This style of slasher was popular in the '70s and '80s, but as everyone became equipped with cell phones and GPS in the '90s and '00s, this formula largely died out. We'll see how Wrong Turn: The Foundation manages to embrace the once-popular formula.

Wrong Turn: The Foundation is currently slated to hit select theaters on January 26th and will be available in homes on February 26th.

