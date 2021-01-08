Disturbing First Wrong Turn Reboot Clip Released

The latest entry in the Wrong Turn franchise, Wrong Turn: The Foundation, is slated to be unleashed later this month, with IGN offering an unsettling first clip at the adventure, which you can witness above. As is the case with most entries in the franchise, this clip shows how a group of hikers become the unwitting target of a mysterious threat, as a makeshift weapon barrels down on them. Check out the new clip from Wrong Turn: The Foundation above before the film screens in theaters for a one-night-only event on January 26th. The film does not yet have an On Demand release date.

The upcoming film was previously described as a "timely and topical meditation on society and its issues. A cross-country hiking expedition puts a group of friends in the land of an inclusive society, where they soon discover they are under a different rule of law, and may not be the victims they thought they were."

This new installment was written by series creator Alan B. McElroy and directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics), with The Foundation being rated R for "strong bloody violence, grisly images, and pervasive language.”

The film stars Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, 47 Meters Down), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night, Haunt), Bill Sage (Hap and Leonard), Emma Dumont (The Gifted), Valerie Jane Parker (Greenleaf), Chaney Morrow (Haunt), and David Hutchinson (American Horror Story).

The film will also star Dylan McTee, Adrian Favela, Adain Bradley, Jeremy Ambler, Cory Scott Allen, Gary Ray Stearns, Rhyan Elizabeth Hanavan, Vardaan Arora, Mark Mench, Joshua Stephen Campbell, Jennie Malone, Brian James Fitzpatrick, and Mark Angel.

The series kicked off in 2003, with Wrong Turn depicting a group of friends traveling through West Virginia on a road trip, only for a detour to force them to take a more isolated route to their destination. Shortly after this diversion, they became the targets of backwoods residents with violent tendencies who used primitive methods to take them down one by one. Since the debut installment's release, the film has earned sequels and prequels, with this new take on the concept appearing to fall within the mythology of that original franchise, but with a majority of installments skipping theatrical release, The Foundation will serve somewhat as a reboot that will bring more attention to the series.

Wrong Turn: The Foundation is currently slated to hit select theaters on January 26th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!