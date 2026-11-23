James Marsden’s Cyclops will finally get to say the X-Men line that was missing from every 20th Century Fox movie for the past 26 years. The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday arrived this morning, and on top of putting Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and his MCU return front and center, it was quick to make it clear to audiences how important the classic X-Men movies are to this new story. Though featuring a team lineup that we’ve never seen on the big screen before, there’s a fidelity in the X-Men’s costumes that has long been absent from the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comic book-accurate costumes aren’t the only thing Avengers: Doomsday confirmed today, as it also allowed Cyclops to finally say THE line of the franchise: “To me, my X-Men.” Despite countless X-Men movies that have been made over the past three decades, not once has this staple of the comic books been present in the feature films. Though Marvel previously toyed with audiences, expecting an “Avengers assemble,” waiting until Avengers: Endgame to actually say it out loud, Marvel Studios just confirmed they’re writing a major wrong in Avengers: Doomsday and letting the X-Men have their chance in the spotlight.

Avengers: Doomsday Finally Brings “To me, my X-Men” to the Big Screen

Disney – Marvel

In the pages of Marvel comics, “To me, my X-Men” dates back all the way to X-Men #1 in 1963, but arrived in a slightly different form than it is known. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s original series saw Professor X deliver the line “And now, return to me, my X-Men!” which provided the initial seed for the iconic piece of dialogue.

It wasn’t until the ’90s that the series really began in the form that we know it now, though it ironically wasn’t even said by Professor X himself. 2000s X-Men comics gave Rise to its continued use in the series, though, including in Joss Whedon’s Astonishing X-Men when Cyclops himself was given the chance to say the rallying cry.

Play video

What’s worth noting about the use of the line in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, though, is not only that Cyclops says the line himself, but who arrives after his call. In the footage, only Nightcrawler, Gambit, and Mystique seem to heed the call of “To me, my X-Men,” which could very well indicate some sobering things, like the death of Professor X and Magneto at this point in the film, which would force Cyclops to become the leader (and thus say the line). It may also give us some context for why Cyclops is seen on his knees screaming into the air in the earlier footage from Doomsday.

It’s quite surprising that across the thirteen X-Men movies that were made by 20th Century Fox that not once was this line uttered out loud by any character. That said, fans should recall that when these movies were being made, strict adherence to comic book canon was not at all on the mind of the filmmakers when they were creating the movies (as seen in the costumes that the X-Men wore in the original film). Even then, it’s wild to think that the X-Men movies made sure to do reshoots and add “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch” to the third film, but never once did anyone say the franchise’s signature line.