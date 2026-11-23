It seems one long-awaited MCU superhero team may finally be waiting in the wings in Avengers: Doomsday, based on the brand-new final Doomsday trailer—but that also came with the unfortunate confirmation of a major fan fear about the movie. This new trailer includes a host of reveals, from a look at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s son and a peek at the movie’s X-Men lineup to confirmation that Steve is not actually Loki and Bucky and Steve will finally be reuniting. Yet, these approximately three minutes making up the trailer had even more reveals in store, one of which is the suggestion that one highly anticipated team, that may very well be the future of the franchise, could be coming.

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Specifically, audiences already knew that Cassie Lang was going to be in the movie, and there were hints that Kate Bishop would be in Doomsday too. Finally, we have confirmation on the latter, as Kate appears in this final trailer. With both Kate and Cassie accounted for, there is one superhero team in particular that could finally be in the works (arguably, just in time). Unfortunately, though, this exciting reveal also came with a line from Thor that confirms fans were valid in their concerns about Doomsday. Check out the trailer and more about this potential new team and Thor’s line below.

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The Young Avengers Could Be Coming, But Doomsday Has Another Problem

With the appearance of Kate Bishop in the new Doomsday trailer, the possibility that the Young Avengers are on their way in the MCU just got even more likely. For years now, this has been a topic of conversation within the fanbase, and it has long seemed like Marvel is setting up exactly that. So far, it’s seemed like slow going, though. Yes, we have Cassie, Kate, Ironheart, the Maximoff twins, Ms. Marvel, and more, but they’ve largely not come together, and some of these characters seem to have been altogether sidelined. However, the MCU is said to be getting a soft reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars, which may be the perfect time for the Young Avengers to step in. Perhaps this is what Kate and Cassie’s appearance in Doomsday will kick off.

While that is exciting, this trailer does introduce another problem—or, rather, it confirms what fans had long been worried about. Specifically, Thor at one point makes a comment about not knowing half of the heroes he is fighting alongside. This was an issue fans raised months ago, with memes about Doomsday mostly being character introductions making the rounds online for quite some time. It’s unlikely that there will really be that many drawn out character introductions, but it does suggest that this Avengers team-up may not be as satisfying or meaningful as what happens in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Of course, it’s possible that Doomsday will still make it work somehow, and the wait to find out is nearly over, as Doomsday hits theaters in less than one month, on Dec. 18.

Are you ready to see the Young Avengers in the MCU? Do you have concerns about Thor’s line in the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.