10 Least Accurate Characters In X-Men Movies Based On the Comics

The X-Men have been in some great movies, but since the start, Fox has not released the most accurate portrayal of the characters in any of their films. The first two movies were fantastic, but there were several characters who acted nothing like their comic book counterparts. The prequels were hit and miss, although at least two of them were tremendous films, with X-Men: Days of Future Past one of the best X-Men movies ever made. However, once again, there were characters there who didn’t feel anything like they were ever presented in the comics. It’s almost like the directors took a character’s name and powers and put them in someone else’s body.

Here is a look at the X-Men movie characters that were nothing like their comic book counterparts.

10) Mystique (Prequel Series)

Mystique in the original X-Men movies wasn’t much like the character from the comics, taking the strong-willed and powerful mutant and making her subservient to Magneto. However, she was at least close to the Marvel Comics character in her motivations. In the prequels, with Jennifer Lawrence signing on to play Mystique, the movies just used the character’s name and powers and introduced a complete stranger. Having her as a hero and a loyal ally all the way through was weird because this is not anything like the Mystique from the comics.

9) Angel (X-Men: Apocalypse)

In Marvel Comics, Angel was the son of a wealthy man and was a good-looking and charismatic young man who had a chip on his shoulder. He later became Archangel after he lost his wings and had Apocalypse give them back, and he went darker then. However, when he showed up in X-Men: Apocalypse, he looked and acted nothing like either of these characters. Having Angel as an angry cagefighter was a choice, but it wasn’t adapting the character from the comics to the big screen. Other than his powers, this wasn’t Warren Worthington III in any way.

8) William Stryker (X2 & Days of Future Past)

It makes sense why the movies made the changes they did to William Stryker. In X2, he made his debut as a military man with his own strike team sent to capture and experiment on mutants. This worked well for the movie. He returned in X-Men Origins: Wolverine to show how he had something to do with Logan’s adamantium skeleton, and he was in Days of Future Past as a young military man who grew to hate mutants. The changes worked, but this was not Stryker from the comics. The Stryker from comics was shown in perfection in the X-Men storyline God Loves, Man Kills, as a preacher who called mutants demons and led a religious uprising against the X-Men. That was a perfect depiction, but at least he still worked out well with the movie’s changes.

7) Sabretooth (X-Men)

Sabretooth has never been depicted accurately in the movies. Neither Tyler Mane nor Liev Schreiber looked like Sabertooth from the comics, but at least Schreiber had Sabretooth’s arrogant anger toward Logan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In fact, Sabretooth was one of the only great things in that movie. On the other hand, former professional wrestler Tyler Mane was a hulking man who was a blind follower of Magneto, something that didn’t really line up with his comic book counterpart. He was threatening, but he wasn’t Sabretooth, and taking away his relationship with Logan was always a mistake.

6) Juggernaut (X-Men: The Last Stand)

Vinnie Jones is a great actor, and having him play Juggernaut was great casting. Sadly, the execution of the character left a lot to be desired. It seemed that the costume team didn’t even try to put him in a decent outfit, and he looked like a kid cosplaying rather than the imposing and dangerous villain Juggernaut is meant to be. He looked absolutely terrible, and then he acted incredibly stupid in his fight scenes. Vinnie Jones deserved better, and the Juggernaut finally found redemption in Deadpool 2.

5) Rogue (Original Trilogy)

Rogue was the main character for the first trilogy of X-Men movies, alongside Wolverine. It was Rogue that the viewers met the X-Men through, and it was her character journey that led to the third movie, where she chose to take the “cure” that stripped her of her powers. While that seemed like a happy ending for the character since she could touch people again, it was a terrible choice for someone like Rogue. Anna Paquin played Rogue as a victim who needed saving, instead of the strong-willed and dominant female hero she is in the comics. Rogue from the comics never would have taken the cure, and that ruined everything about the character in the movies.

4) Emma Frost (X-Men: First Class)

Emma Frost is one of the most dominant and self-assured mutants in Marvel Comics. There is nothing about her that is weak, and she stands up strong against any man in any comic book she appears in. When Emma appeared in the X-Men movies, it was an opportunity to have one of Marvel’s strongest female villains doing what she does best. X-Men: First Class was a good movie, but it wasted Emma Frost. All it did was focus on her lingerie costume and then had her look like a weak mutant when she finally had a chance to take the fight to the X-Men. It was embarrassing.

3) Cyclops (Original Trilogy)

If there is one character in the original X-Men movies who was treated the worst, it was Cyclops. James Marsden is a great actor, and he did the best he could with Scott Summers, but he never had a chance to show what makes Cyclops great in any of the films. Instead, he was just given lines and actions that made him look like a self-absorbed jerk, and he only existed to make Wolverine look cool. When the third movie killed him off-screen, it was a humiliating end to someone who is the X-Men’s best tactical leader in comics.

2) Deadpool (X-Men Origins: Wolverine)

Ryan Reynolds had a lot to make up for when he starred in the first Deadpool movie. In Marvel Comics, Deadpool is the Merc with the Mouth, and he is as funny and sarcastic as he is deadly. X-Men Origins: Wolverine showed a little bit of that when he was Wade Wilson in the early scenes and had a chance to show his greatness. However, the movie then did the inexplicable in the final battle. Marvel’s chattiest mercenary had his mouth removed and was then given superpowers to fight Wolverine and Sabretooth with. This wasn’t Deadpool in any manner, which made Reynolds’ efforts to get his solo movie done right well worth the fight.

1) Storm (Original Trilogy)

Halle Berry had the best intentions when she took on the role of Storm in the X-Men movies. However, after the first film, it was clear that her character was limited and nothing like she was in the comics. In Marvel Comics, Storm is majestic. She is a goddess, and she warrants respect. She beat Cyclops in a duel for team leadership, and she beat the best Morlock fighter without having her powers at all to become a leader there. She is one of Marvel’s most respected characters. Storm in the X-Men movies was just another mutant with power and one-liners, and she never once approached the level of the goddess she deserved.

