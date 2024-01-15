X-Men Star Alexandra Shipp Makes Blunt Statement on Possible MCU Return as Storm

Don't count on Alexandra Shipp joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor bluntly shut down any notion of returning to the role of Storm in Marvel Studio's upcoming X-Men reboot, revealing her frustrations with how the character was treated the first time around.

"You know, what's kind of funny is no. Yeah. I'm not interested [in returning]," Shipp told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere for Anyone But You. "The thing is, what I love about the career that I've been able to form is that I can play many different things and at this point, I feel like I've done what I needed to do with Storm and I think that there are other women who could take on that role and really kill it and I support that. But for me, I just feel like I'm at a different place in my life."

Shipp's latest comments aren't the first time she's hinted she doesn't plan to be returning to the role.

"In future, I think I'd like to see a woman of darker complexion play Storm," she said in a 2022 interview with ComicBookMovie. "I think it's about time that we see that representation, and I'm more than happy to see that. I think it would be really great. The little girl in me would really like to see that."

"I loved the experience. I think it was so definitive of my 20s to be part of that," Shipp mused. "I'd never worked on anything so big and to also be able to play not only one of my favourite superheroes growing up, but also reprising a role Halle Berry played was a huge honour."

Now that Patrick Stewart has played Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, combined with the fact Kelsey Grammer's Beast is now in the MCU as well, many are thinking more X-Men—Storm included—could end up popping up in Deadpool 3 when it's released later this year.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

