Former X-Men Actress Alexandra Shipp Reveals One Change She Wants For the MCU’s Storm

X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp revealed the single biggest change she would like to see for the MCU’s Storm. She talked to ComicBookMovie about her time in the role. Back in X-Men: Apocalypse, Shipp was Ororoe Munroe in a hotly debated entry in that Marvel franchise. While her time as Storm might not have been as long as Halle Berry, the actress is hoping that the MCU does one specific thing in it’s treatment of the hero. The star would like a darker complexion woman to play the wildly-popular character. Now, this isn’t exactly an unheard of request. Social media is full of calls for Marvel to do exactly this whenever they get around to adapting the X-Men for their universe. But, Shipp felt like it’s something that needed to be said before whatever the plans are materialize this time around. Check out what she had to say.

“In future, I think I’d like to see a woman of darker complexion play Storm,” she added when asked about the future of Storm. “I think it’s about time that we see that representation, and I’m more than happy to see that. I think it would be really great. The little girl in me would really like to see that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I loved the experience. I think it was so definitive of my 20s to be part of that,” Shipp mused. “I’d never worked on anything so big and to also be able to play not only one of my favourite superheroes growing up, but also reprising a role Halle Berry played was a huge honour.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige got asked about the X-Men’s entrance before Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered. In his comments to Collider, the executive insisted that the acquisition of both the mutants and the Fantastic Four hadn’t really altered the plans all that much.

“You know, I think we first mentioned it, or the Ancient One mentions it in Doctor Strange 1 when she’s taking Stephen Strange through that mind-warping journey. It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in the comics,” Feige began.

He continued, “One you have to wield carefully because it can get overwhelming, but now also one with the 20-plus history of the movies there are enough characters we can start playing with it that way. We mention it, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home. I think the toys that were added to that toybox increased with that Fox acquisition, but it didn’t change the timetable on when we were introducing the idea of the multiverse.”

Who would you like to see play Storm whenever Marvel makes their new X-Men? Let us know down in the comments!