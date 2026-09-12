The continued development of Hideo Kojima’s latest project Physint has gone through several hurdles lately, changing hands from PlayStation to Xbox over the summer. In recently revealed details by Kojima himself, Sony chose to cancel Physint entirely, leading to Kojima Productions to find Xbox as a new partner to keep the game alive. However, while it’s great to maintain this spiritual successor to Metal Gear, Physint‘s fate is still likely at risk under Microsoft’s larger gaming umbrella.

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PlayStation has revealed a number of statements detailing why they chose to cancel Physint back in June 2026, including rising development costs that went over budget plans. Missed deadlines and other attributed problems in production seem to also have been reasons for Sony to part ways with Kojima on the project, leading to them seeking another publisher before the game was truly cancelled forever. That being said, the biggest contributor to the split was apparently Sony’s focus on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach failing to meet commercial expectations, reflecting a disturbing focus on profits alone.

Physint’s Development Now Moves To Xbox After PlayStation’s Attempts To Cancel It

Now that Xbox is Physint‘s partner along with the team at Kojima Productions, they’ll likely be responsible for supporting the game’s development from whatever point Sony stopped it. This means new milestones can be reached, trailers can be shown, and hopefully, more information can be shared going into the end of 2026 and 2027. This game has long been anticipated since details were shared about it, with the promise of a espionage stealth-action game reminiscent of Metal Gear enticing fans to keep an eye out on Physint.

The negotiations for Physint have taken some time, reflecting perhaps a desire from other groups not to pursue Hideo Kojima’s vision somewhat. Based on PlayStation’s comments, it seems like Physint is a game with an ambitious scope that needs plenty of support from someone with resources to invest. Described as a “genre-defining” title by Kojima, it’s likely that talks with Xbox took several months to complete, as the vision for the game was communicated in full. Yet, Xbox has acquired the partnership for Physint during a tumultuous time for the gaming company.

Right now, Xbox is mostly known for parting ways with gaming studios, rather than partnering up with new ones like Kojima Productions. A recent restructure of the entire Xbox gaming division saw the company split from five different development groups, as well as lay off more than 3,200 employees in short order. Xbox has claimed they wan to focus on established IPs from remaining studios like Mojang, Bethesda, and Blizzard, so this decision to pick up Physint is somewhat surprising.

Microsoft & Sony Have Faced Plenty Of Backlash For The Same Approach To Game Production Recently

The biggest problem with both Microsoft and Sony right now is that their approach to their gaming sectors have gotten worse and worse recently. Next to Xbox’s “reset” and layoffs, Sony has been equally divisive when it comes to PlayStation, especially when it comes to certain games. PlayStation’s huge layoffs to studios like Bungie led to the shutdown of Destiny 2, only a couple of years after Sony bought the studio behind the game. Other poor relationships with other studios have only furthered player complaints, including the one with Kojima Productions.

However, the biggest problem with PlayStation that players have is their decision to stop physical game production entirely by 2028. This choice has led to insane backlash, with both Xbox and Nintendo taking full advantage of player resentment and promising continued physical media on their platforms. That being said, Xbox is also reported for investing more and more into generative AI within games, a fact that players also hate. This has led to steep hardware cost increases, with the upcoming Project Helix likely to be the most expensive Xbox console yet.

There’s a non-zero chance that Physint has AI heavily within it following its acquisition by Xbox, in order to circumvent the costs that caused PlayStation to cancel it. With past comments by Hideo Kojima supporting AI in some ways, the disappointing implementation of something artificial into Physint is more likely than you think. The business practices of Xbox and PlayStation hold many similarities too, meaning that Xbox could be just as likely to cancel Physint again if it doesn’t live up to their increasingly unrealistic expectations for games.

Removed Exclusivity Might Make The Transition Worth It For Players Everywhere

The one silver lining from the Xbox partnership is that they have no plans to keep Physint as an exclusive like PlayStation wanted. Instead of staying on just Xbox consoles, the game is planned to also release on PC, giving more players access to the supposed Metal Gear successor. Hopefully, this will be a simultaneous Xbox/PC release, rather than a delayed period of false exclusivity like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach had until its PC launch back in March 2026.

As of right now, there’s no telling how good Physint might be, with only the innovative trust in a creator like Hideo Kojima driving forward excitement behind the game. While PlayStation’s faith being lost is worrisome, Xbox is not a saving grace, or even the best alternative despite the hope it gives Kojima’s project. Yet, keeping any kind of artistic vision alive is rare in today’s gaming industry, so it’s good that Physint has been given a second chance that many other games won’t get.