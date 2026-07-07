Fallout Season 3 Filming Update Confirms the Reason Why Prime Video’s Show Is Such a Big Hit

A major complaint with the modern era of streaming television is two-fold: it takes too long for shows to release new seasons, and when these new episodes do arrive, there aren’t even that many of them. Netflix has seen this in action, with shows like the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender faltering in their sophomore seasons, a common trend as audiences simply get tired of waiting for the next chapter in the story, only to forget what happened and lose interest entirely by the time it actually returns. Not many shows are keeping pace with audiences, but one of the best is still keeping it alive.

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Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of Fallout has quickly become beloved for a few reasons. One is that it manages to bring a world to life that gamers have been playing and living in for decades at this point, faithfully adapting the series while also telling its own distinct narrative. The second is that it has found a consistent rhythm for new episodes, and they’re already back at it. Fallout star Walton Goggins shared a new photo from the set of Fallout Season 3, confirming that production on the next batch is happening now.

Fallout Season 3 Now Filming

Goggins’ post is a simple one, bearing the caption “Back in the saddle… Fallout Season 3,” with a photo of him getting into makeup as “The Ghoul” as well as images of his trademark boots and belt buckle. Confirmation that the new episodes of Fallout have started filming is a welcome one, since the Season 2 finale of the series premiered back in February. As a result, the series is on track to seemingly release new episodes next year, which would put it on an annual release schedule, unlike many other hit shows, like Stranger Things or Severance.

Season 1 of Fallout dropped all eight of its episodes in April of 2024, with Season 2 premiering in December of 2025, just over a year later. Filming on the second batch of episodes was briefly delayed by the Los Angeles fires, but took roughly six months to complete, followed by another six months of post-production. As a result, a 2027 premiere date for Fallout Season 3 doesn’t seem out of the question at all, which is incredibly impressive given the sheer number of visual effects that every episode of the show has to use in order to create the wasteland.

Of course, no premiere window has even been hinted at by Prime Video, but maintaining this level of consistency is already an improvement over some streaming-era shows that have faced major delays over the years. Making sure this happens has been part of the plan for Fallout since Season 2 premiered, with executive producer Jonathan Nolan telling IGN last December:

“I think what’s happened with television in terms of taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend. You don’t want the show to lose any of its scope, [so] we like to be back on the air as soon as we can.”

In addition to simply retaining viewers, a key reason that Prime Video will want Fallout back on the air as quickly as possible is that it’s one of their biggest shows on the streaming platform. Though other hit shows on the streamer are still going, like Reacher, Prime Video just wrapped up the final season of The Boys, meaning that Fallout is one of the remaining crown jewels in their cabinet. Fallout’s return is something they want as quickly as possible since it’s a proven series that already has an antsy audience. The good news is they’re already going, and it’ll be here before we know it.

Goggins is joined in Fallout Season 3 by his returning cast members Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), with new stars confirmed to join the cast including Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island, 30 Rock), Manny Jacinto (The Acolyte, The Good Place), Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho, Jojo Rabbit), and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld).