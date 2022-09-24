They Cloned Tyrone Trailer Starring John Boyega Released By Netflix

Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, took place this morning and the streaming site shared exciting new looks at many of their upcoming shows and movies as well as funny bloopers from your favorites, and more. They also released the first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone, a new sci-fi comedy directed by Creed II writer Juel Taylor. The upcoming movie stars John Boyega (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Yo-Yo, and Jamie Foxx (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Slick, a trio who uncovers a government conspiracy.

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper," Netflix captioned the trailer. "This conspiracy is more than a theory! Get your first look at They Cloned Tyrone, starring @TeyonahParris and Jamie Foxx! Coming soon. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Boyega added on Twitter. "Aaaaaaayyyy!!!! First look at They Cloned Tyrone, starring @johnboyega Boyega, @TeyonahParris, and @iamjamiefoxx COMING SOON only on @Netflix. Yall ready??!! 🔍👽🧪🔪," Parris wrote on Instagram. You can check out the fun footage below:

Taylor co-wrote They Cloned Tyrone with Tony Rettenmaier, and the movie is being produced by Foxx, Taylor, Rettenmaier, Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr" Love, Kim Roth, and Datari Turner with Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sano and Mark R. Wright serving as executive producers.

This is a big year for Boyega, who also starred in Breaking as well as The Woman King, which is now playing in theatres. Last year, the news broke that Joe Cornish and Boyega would be reuniting to for a sequel to the beloved film, Attack the Block. Boyega has provided some updates about the project, and his latest comments tease that he's involved in the writing process.

"This process has been fantastic," Boyega told Collider. "The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too. And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine. London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie. We're just tryin' to make sure we explore all of that while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy ass first movie that we made."

"We're quite close. We're gettin' there," Boyega added. "Obviously, we don't wanna release no dates to anybody because we wanna take care of the creative process. We have the main spine of the story, but we're still in the lab, just making sure the story is right. Story is everything. But it won't be too long. I've given them the drums to speed up the process. Hopefully soon, we'll have an announcement for when we'll be around London, messin' stuff up."

As for They Cloned Tyrone, the movie does not yet have a release date, but the new trailer teases it's "coming soon."