You’re Cordially Invited… to watch the trailer for the new Reese Witherspoon-Will Ferrell movie. During the AFC Championship game between the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Amazon’s Prime Video debuted a teaser for the nuptials-themed R-rated comedy about an escalating battle between maiden of honor Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) and father of the bride Ferrell (Anchorman).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the just-released You’re Cordially Invited trailer below.

Play video

“When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment while making the most of the unanticipated tight quarters,” the official synopsis states. “In a hilarious battle of determination and grit, the father of the bride (Will Ferrell) and sister of the other bride (Reese Witherspoon) chaotically go head-to-head as they stop at nothing to uphold an unforgettable celebration for their loved ones.”

“My sweet little pumpkin is going to have her special day, and no one is getting in the way of that,” Ferrell’s Jim says as Witherspoon’s Margot declares her rival is “going down.”

In its 95-second runtime, the trailer teases a cake-flinging, bridal party-chasing, alligator-wrangling showdown that is officially rated R “for language throughout and some sexual references.”

“We were both fans of each other for a long time, and it was so nice to get to finally work together, but to work on a movie like this that’s so funny, has an amazing cast, and is also something everyone can relate to and at the same time has a ton of heart,” Ferrell told The Upcoming, joining Witherspoon in describing the comedy as “raucous, funny, adorable,” and “chaotic.”

Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors, Bros), You’re Cordially Invited stars Ferrell and Witherspoon alongside an ensemble that includes Geraldine Viswanathan (Marvel’s Thunderbolts*) as Jim’s daughter, Jenni; Meredith Hagner (Bad Monkey) as Margot’s sister, Neve; Jimmy Tatro (Theater Camp) and Stony Blyden (Goosebumps) as grooms Dixon and Oliver; and Leanne Morgan (Sun Moon), Rory Scovel (Old Dads), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ramona Young (Blockers), Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), and Celia Weston (Echoes) as the wedding party.

Stoller also serves as producer with Ferrell, Witherspoon, Conor Welch (Platonic), Lauren Neustadter (The Morning Show), and Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart); Alex Brown (Hustlers), Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), and Ted Gidlow (the Father of the Bride remake) are the executive producers.

Save the date: You’re Cordially Invited is streaming Jan. 30 on Prime Video.