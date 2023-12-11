Zachary Levi Addresses Shazam's Future: "I Would Love Being Able to Do More Iterations" (Exclusive)

Zachary Levi would be down to reprise his role as Shazam in the new DC Universe. The Chuck star took on the role of the DC hero Shazam! in the self-titled 2019 film, which surpassed expectations at the box office. This led to a sequel being greenlit, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Unfortunately, Shazam! 2 came during a transition period for Warner Bros., with the studio electing to reboot its franchise under the stewardship of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran and recasting several roles, including Henry Cavill's Superman. Levi's future as Shazam is still up in the air, but he states he'd love to return to the character if given the opportunity.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zachary Levi about his new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, where he was asked if there have been any conversations about where Shazam could go next. After admitting he had not had any conversations and those decisions being above his paygrade, he gushed over the character and how much he loved both Shazam! films. "I'm really proud of both films. I really think the second film was, in some respects, better than the first. And the first was really good. I'm really proud of both of them."

He later added, "I would love to be able to do more iterations of it. I would love to collaborate with Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern."

Zachary Levi comments on DC Universe reboot

Speaking to ComicBook.com back in March, Zachary Levi labeled James Gunn's vision for the DC Universe as an ongoing process rather than a hard reboot.

"It's kind of a rolling reset, if you will," Levi said. "There's a lot of things that were inherited that were already kind of well before Peter and James even got to the positions they're in right now. There were lots of conversations about what's going to move forward and what's not, and how do we, 'How do we?' I'm way over here as a aprt of the 'we,' but how do the powers that be figure out how to chop this up and try to make it work moving forward?"

Levi added that he has a long-running rapport with both of the new DC Studios bosses that dates far before either man assumed their current roles.

"Listen, I've known Peter now for years because he's my producer on Shazam! and I've known James Gunn for even more years," Levi continued. "We have mutual friends and we've had game nights together in LA. I've been at a Christmas party of his and almost was Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy."