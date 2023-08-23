Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Announces First Solo Concert

Zachary Levi is best known for acting onscreen in projects like Shazam!, Tangled, and Chuck — and pretty soon, he’s headed into a new domain. On Wednesday, Levi took to his Instagram to reveal that he will be holding a special solo concert in Salt Lake City, Utah in September. The concert, which will be presented by the FanX convention, is titled “Zachary Levi: Come Dance with Me: An Evening of Swinging Hits.” The show will take place on September 21st at 8pm at the Salt Palace Convention Center, and will feature music direction by Caleb Chapman. As the title suggests, the concert will feature Levi performing “big band” music — something that the actor expressed his excitement and nervousness about.

“Herrrrrrre weeeeeee gooooooo!!!” Levi wrote in the show announcement. “Y’all, I’ve been wanting to make music a bigger part of my life and career for a lonnng time. I keep telling myself, “One day I’ll get to it. One day I’ll make it a priority.” Well, that day has come. This will be my first solo concert, ever. I am both excited, and terrified. 🫠 If it goes well, the plan is to do more. If not, this never happened and we will NEVER SPEAK OF THIS AGAIN. 🫣 But if you’re into Big Band/Rat Pack kinda music (which you should be cuz it’s dope), and you’re in the Salt Lake City area on September 21st, I’d LOVE to have you there! Tickets are available now thru @fanxsaltlake website. And they’re limited, so, ya know, get ’em while they’re at least tepid. 🙃🙌💃”

Will Zachary Levi Return as Shazam!?

This announcement of Levi’s concert comes as his onscreen future as Billy Batson / Shazam! remains unclear. Although current DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran previously hinted that they would keep Levi in their new “reset” DC Universe, that has not been confirmed after Shazam! Fury of the Gods underperformed at the box office earlier this year.

“I don’t know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received,” Levi explained in an interview with The FilmUp Podcast. “I have no idea where we go from here.”

Will Zachary Levi Star in the Live-Action Tangled?

Another role of Levi’s has been Tangled protagonist Flynn Rider, a character that has popped back up in the cultural conversation amid rumors that Disney will be remaking the film in live-action. While nothing is confirmed, Levi definitely does not seem opposed to reprising his role, especially if Florence Pugh was cast as Rapunzel.

“There was this thing, I just saw it earlier, floating around the internet that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel,” Levi said during a recent convention appearance. “And if Florence plays Rapunzel… It would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, by the way. My name is Zachary Levi Pugh. You’d have a Pugh-Pugh (makes pew-pew noise) in Tangled? Come on!”

