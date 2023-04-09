Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Defends Choice To Share Behind-the-Scenes Facts

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still playing in theaters, but the movie is already available on early Premium Digital Ownership with some exciting special features. The DC sequel is available to own for $24.99, and to rent for a 48-hour rental for $19.99 on participating digital platforms, and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23rd. In honor of the movie's release, director David F. Sandberg has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes facts about the film. However, one interesting tidbit caused someone to accuse Sandberg of "ruining" the movie by sharing insider information, but the director had a great response.

"Fun fact; that's not Jack [Dylan Grazer] running towards camera. Jack was still a minor and could only work limited hours. It felt a little risky to have a double running straight to camera but the scene is pretty dark. #ShazamFuryOfTheGods," Sandberg shared. "Why are u ruining your movie with every tweet?" someone quote-tweeted the post. "I like talking about filmmaking and how and why things were done 🤷‍♂️," Sandberg explained. Sandberg also called out someone for being mad that the sequel flashes back to a moment in the first film, which is a pretty common practice in follow-ups. "Sure does make some people quite upset though. Never flash back to a previous movie!! If the audience wanted to see that they'd watch the previous movie!! 🙂," Sandberg wrote. You can view the exchanges below:

Sure does make some people quite upset though. Never flash back to a previous movie!! If the audience wanted to see that they’d watch the previous movie!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Rqzgv4bx14 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 9, 2023

Sandberg has been sharing a lot more facts about the movie on his Twitter account, which you can check out here.

Has Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Commented on the Box Office Turnout?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods did not do too well at the box office. The DC sequel had an opening day total of $11.7 million, which was a huge step down from the first Shazam!'s $20.3 million. In total, the movie earned $65.5 million globally during its opening weekend. The movie has now made $122,003,000 million worldwide which is less than the movie's budget of $125 million. Previously, Sandberg said that a third movie would depend on the box office turnout, and he recently commented on the disappointing box office performance.

In the r/boxoffice subreddit, a post was shared about the movie only making $30 million. One user commented, "David F Sanberg deserves better. I wanna see him return to horror," and another tagged the director's account in the post, adding, "/u/dauid, we are rooting for you!" Another user chimed in with, "Damn feels so low to tag the guy in a post about his movie underperforming. I get that it's a positive comment but still tho haha" This caused Sandberg to reply, "No worries. I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I'll be alright though. I got paid all my money upfront."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still playing in theaters.