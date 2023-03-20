Zack Snyder is bringing the SnyderVerse full circle. The fan-favorite filmmaker has revealed the first details about those cryptic teasers he’s shared on the social media app Vero, confirming a three-day event screening of his DC films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Set for April, the “Full Circle” event will culminate in an IMAX screening of the Justice League “Snyder Cut,” the R-rated, four-hour re-edited version of the 2017 theatrical release that went to streaming on HBO Max in 2021. Snyder also shared the event will raise funds for a heroic cause: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund.

“It’s kind of a nice coming together of different things. I had always wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater, together, and it was always one of those things that we were never sure would ever happen,” Snyder told The Nerd Queens on a live stream. “Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn’t sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Snyder stepped away from Justice League after his daughter, Autumn, died by suicide in March 2017. After realizing his vision for the superhero ensemble with Zack Snyder’s Justice League on streamer HBO Max, Snyder is presenting his film how it was meant to be seen: in IMAX.

“I really wanted everyone to see the movie in IMAX because it was formatted for IMAX. It’s really designed for an IMAX experience,” Snyder said. “When you see it in IMAX, I think it’s completely different from when you see it on TV.”

In 2019, the filmmaker hosted the three-day “SnyderCon” event at his alma mater, the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, with screenings of Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman. (Explaining the “ACCD” on a recent Vero post.) Snyder will return to the college’s restored, 214-seat theater for showings of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman before hosting Zack Snyder’s Justice League at Universal City Walk’s IMAX theater.

For Snyder, the full circle event is a way to thank the supporters who rallied around bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention — and the fans who backed the once-fabled Snyder Cut with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

“In a lot of ways the whole Justice League movement revolves around those events — Autumn’s death — and the subsequent [way] we were all moved,” Snyder said, recalling how a feeling of helplessness over his daughter’s death turned to action. “I think that’s what the whole thing became about — for me, anyway — the cathartic nature of making the movie and having this experience with the fans.”

Snyder continued: “And finding out that so many fans of the movie were also struggling with issues of mental health or thoughts of suicide. That through the movie, and through the experience of getting the movie made, people were able to find this sort of rallying cry, or this common cause. And also, a thing that they loved that struggled — that had a relationship to mental health that they could connect with and feel a personal relationship toward — and I think that’s kind of what the movie has become in a lot of ways and the movement around the movie has become.”

After fan efforts raised nearly $1 million in support of AFSP, Snyder said, the fundraising event will “bring those three movies [together] in a single weekend.”

“They’ve never really been collected in this way,” Snyder said of his trilogy of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and the Justice League Snyder Cut. “The three movies have never been seen in the ways that I would want them to be seen.” That will change when the SnyderVerse comes full circle.



Below, read on for everything you need to know about Zack Snyder’s Full Circle.

What Is the Zack Snyder Full Circle Event?



#FullCircle — a.k.a. SnyderCon 2023 — is a three-day event screening of director Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy: Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Attendees will receive t-shirts designed by legendary comic book artist and DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee, who previously designed steelbook editions of Snyder’s DC trilogy, and event-exclusive posters. According to Snyder, two posters will be available: a SnyderVerse trilogy poster and a Full Circle event poster. Other “fan-driven events” surrounding the three days include merchandise giveaways and an appearance by the Batmobile.

When Is SnyderCon 2023?



Zack Snyder’s Full Circle event is happening Friday, April 28th (Man of Steel); Saturday, April 29th (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice); and Sunday, April 30th (Zack Snyder’s Justice League in IMAX) at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA, and Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA.

Zack Snyder Full Circle Tickets



Single-day tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, March 24th. 3-day passes would be extremely limited due to theater space. Fans can keep an eye on Snyder’s Vero and Twitter accounts in the coming days for pricing and more details.

SnyderCon 2023 Schedule



Friday, April 28th: Man of Steel screening and post-film Q&A panel with director Zack Snyder at the Art Center College of Design

Saturday, April 29th: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screening followed by fan signing at the Art Center College of Design

Sunday, April 30th: Zack Snyder’s Justice League in IMAX screening and post-film Q&A panel with Snyder at Universal City Walk

Can I Watch Zack Snyder Full Circle Online?

For fans at home, Snyder said a “live-streaming event” and virtual panels on Vero could accompany the in-person screenings.

“If you’re watching the movie at the same time [at home], or you want to see the panels, we’re trying to make all of that available so you can watch the panels live,” Snyder said, adding at-home attendees could watch live director’s commentary synced with the movies. “I want, as much as I can, have people online be able to experience it in some of the same ways.”

Stay tuned to ComicBook/DC for more event details as they happen.