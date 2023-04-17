Zack Snyder Releases SnyderVerse Trilogy Shirt for Charity

Zack Snyder is bringing his DC films full circle for a heroic cause. From April 28th-April 30th, the filmmaker will host Zack Snyder's Full Circle, a three-day celebration of the "SnyderVerse" trilogy — 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League — to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Tickets for the in-person event — set for Snyder's alma mater at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, and the IMAX theater at Universal City Walk in Universal City, CA — quickly sold out, but fans can still support the AFSP by purchasing an event tee featuring an original "SnyderVerse" illustration designed by DC chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee.

The fan-favorite filmmaker unveiled Lee's "SnyderVerse" t-shirt design on Twitter with a link to purchase the event tee for $32 on the official website. All funds raised will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on a mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Full Circle event t-shirts, with an amazing original illustration by @JimLee, are now available. So, even if you can’t attend in-person, you can still support this incredibly important cause. https://t.co/DZaKis0kvp #AFSP #FullCircle #SnyderVerse — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 15, 2023

This shirt will be available through May 31st, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. At the time of publishing, shirt sales have already raised more than $19,000 — nearly double the $10,000 fundraising goal. Snyder previously shared that the Full Circle event would also support the Autumn Snyder Tribute Fund in memory of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide in March 2017.

Man of Steel will screen April 28th at the Art Center College of Design, followed by Batman v Superman on April 29th. The Full Circle event culminates with a screening of the color version of Zack Snyder's Justice League — the R-rated, four-hour director's cut that released on HBO Max in 2021 — at Universal City Walk's IMAX theater on April 30th.

"It's kind of a nice coming together of different things. I had always wanted to screen my three DC movies in the theater, together, and it was always one of those things that we were never sure would ever happen," Snyder said during a recent livestream. "Because the IMAX version of Justice League, we have screened it a couple of times in the black-and-white version [Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition]. I just wasn't sure there was going to be another time when we could get the color version into the theater."

Full Circle celebrates Snyder realizing his vision for Justice League and the fans who backed the effort to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. According to Snyder, fans have helped raise nearly $1 million in support of AFSP.

"In a lot of ways, the whole Justice League movement revolves around those events — Autumn's death — and the subsequent [way] we were all moved," Snyder said, recalling how a feeling of helplessness over his daughter's death turned to action to complete and release the Justice League Snyder Cut. "I think that's what the whole thing became about — for me, anyway — the cathartic nature of making the movie and having this experience with the fans."

Snyder continued: "And finding out that so many fans of the movie were also struggling with issues of mental health or thoughts of suicide. That through the movie, and through the experience of getting the movie made, people were able to find this sort of rallying cry, or this common cause. And also, a thing that they loved that struggled — that had a relationship to mental health that they could connect with and feel a personal relationship toward — and I think that's kind of what the movie has become in a lot of ways and the movement around the movie has become."

Learn more about Zack Snyder's Full Circle SnyderVerse Trilogy event.