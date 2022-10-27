Zack Snyder Endorses Henry Cavill's Superman Return With Heartwarming Message

After years of waiting and wondering if Henry Cavill would return to the DC Universe as Clark Kent/Superman, the triumphant moment finally happened with the release of Black Adam. The Dwayne Johnson starring film saw the Man of Steel star make his return as the Man of Steel in a post-credits scene for Black Adam with Cavill later confirming not just his return, but promising that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come. But while DC fans rejoiced at Cavill's return as Superman, they aren't the only ones excited to see the actor back in the DC Universe. Man of Steel filmmaker Zack Snyder is as well.

During a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast with Cavill as guest, Snyder sent in a question for the actor as well as shared a heartwarming message for the actor, calling him the "greatest Superman ever."

"When we first did Man of Steel, and we were doing the flying shots for the first time when we put it in the belly pan or on the wires… did it feel odd to be just there in front of a green screen doing your flying shots with us just dutching the camera?" Snyder asked. "Having to act like you're flying but before you'd ever seen what it might look like or what it might feel like, was that… How was that? Was that odd or did you expect it to turn out the way it did? That's my question. I can't wait to work with you in the future and you are, of course, the greatest Superman ever."

Cavill for his part called those early flying shots "formative memories" of his career and called Snyder "a lovely man" that he appreciates for everything he's done for him — particularly casting him as Superman.

"He's a lovely man, he's a lovely man and I am enormously appreciative of everything he's done for me, especially by casting me in Man of Steel," Cavill said. "Those are formative memories of mine career wise. It was when everything changed. I remember them fondly, fondly hanging above fields in Illinois. Amazing memories and a lot to be thankful for. Zack, if you're watching, thank you my friend."

How does Henry Cavill's Superman appear in Black Adam?

Johnson has been incredibly vocal about the possibility for the many years that the film has been in development. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Johnson hinted that Cavill's take on the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both iterations of Justice League is "the Superman of our generation."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said at the time. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say, 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Are you excited about Henry Cavill's Superman return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters.