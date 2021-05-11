Zack Snyder Reveals Filming on His Next Film Is Delayed

✖

Horse Latitudes, Zack Snyder's planned film about two men who are inspired by a photograph to travel to South America, is facing another delay as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snyder hopes to film the movie on location in South America, but since that is one of the regions currently being hit the hardest by the pandemic, Snyder says that they are waiting for a break in the crisis. The movie, originally titled The Last Photograph, has been in development since before Man of Steel, and has been repeatedly pushed back as Snyder took on big franchise movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Army of the Dead.

The filmmaker also has a number of hotly-anticipated projects in the works. In the course of the last few years, he has teased The Fountainhead and a King Arthur adaptation, neither of which is yet set to go before the cameras.

"Right now, we're just waiting a little bit, because the hope is to shoot [Horse Latitudes] in South America," Snyder said in an interview in support of Army of the Dead. "Because COVID right now is pretty intense in that part of the world, so we're just waiting for hopefully some relief in order to get up and make that one. Although I do have another thing that I'm working on right now. Hopefully, we'll see if that comes together. Because it's pretty crazy."

Snyder's Army of the Dead will be his first feature film since Justice League, and is looking to set up a new franchise based on an original IP for Netflix. They have already ordered an animated tie-in, and Snyder has not ruled out the idea of making a sequel. Should that happen, it would be Snyder's first-ever sequel outside of the DC films he made between 2013 and 2021.

Army of the Dead is set to star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.