Superman Fans Are Ecstatic to Have Henry Cavill Returning

Superman fans are pumped to have Henry Cavill back as the Man of Steel. Comicbook.com has learned that the star has set a deal to reprise his role in future DC Comics-based films. The Internet heard this news and was absolutely ablaze within minutes. If you’re a fan of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe, then it’s been a wonderful couple of weeks. A lot of people wanted to see the Man of Steel star get another shot at playing the hero after Justice League came out years ago. Things are one step closer to that reality and Cavill really never gave up hope that he could don the red cape again for DC Comics. This all comes on the heels of Zack Snyder’s Justice League getting announced for HBO Max last week.

Now, before anyone gets ahead of themselves, there is no imminent release date for Man of Steel 2 yet. The plan stated for right now is for the company to use Superman in the same way that Marvel Studios has used the Hulk in their films. That means cameo appearances and turning up in films headlined by other heroes. As far as future standalone pictures are concerned, the jury is still out on what direction will be taken by the studio. When Cavill popped up on Zack Snyder’s live stream rewatch of Man of Steel, people were wondering if it was hinting at something. Well, it would appear that we could have an answer to that question.

Cavill has played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Snyder originally planned for the actor to pop up in the second Justice League movie, but the plans were scuttled when the studio brought in Joss Whedon to finish the film in post-production. That decision still draws the ire of some fans to this day. Although, last week’s Snyder Cut announcement actually should alleviate those pains quite a bit. Now, Superman fans can look forward to more moments with Cavill on-screen.

The star has always kept the door open for a return, as he said in a previous interview. “Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill previously explained. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

