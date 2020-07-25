Zack Snyder Reveals If It Was His Decision to Leave Justice League

While San Diego Comic-Con didn't happen this week thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, virtual cons came to the rescue, giving fans an opportunity for news and updates and that's especially true for Justice League fans. Justice Con, an event geared towards fans of the DCEU film, saw director Zack Snyder make an appearance during a spotlight panel streamed live and while fans were thrilled at the first official clip for his version of Justice League, the director offered up a lot of other interesting information -- including addressing if it was his decision to leave production on the film. According to Snyder, the decision was in fact his.

"It certainly was our decision to leave the movie in the light of what happened and was it specifically our call on who would do it and all that, it was before the committee," Snyder said. "We were pretty distracted at the time."

As fans will recall, Snyder stepped down from post-production work on Justice League in May 2017 following the death of his daughter, Autumn, earlier that year. He was ultimately replaced on the film by Joss Whedon. The situation is one that saw a lot of speculation about Snyder's departure with some speculating that he had not left willingly, though Snyder's comments during Justice Con seem clear that it truly was his choice to step away due to his family's situation.

That said, Snyder's comments noted that he didn't necessarily have much say in who replaced in on Justice League, again noting that he and his family had larger issues on their mind. And, as fans also know, it's what happened after Snyder was replaced by Whedon that led to the series of events ultimately culminating in the reason Snyder was even speaking about the film for Justice Con. When Justice League was released in theaters in November 2017, the film was met with mixed reviews from critics and fans almost immediately started differences between the theatrical release and Snyder's original vision for the film. speculation about the existence of Snyder's own version of the film -- the so-called "Snyder Cut" -- became a popular topic of conversation as well, ultimately leading to a full-on fan movement to see that version of the film released, something that is now set to happen on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

And as for what Snyder's version of Justice League will look like when it arrives, fans got a tiny taste of that during the panel on Saturday as well. The first official clip of Snyder's Justice League was played, revealing Superman landing at Bruce Wayne's compound to speak with Jeremy Irons' Alfred complete with Superman wearing the black super suit.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.

What do you think about Snyder's comments?. Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.