Justice League: Zack Snyder Says Legal Issues May Force His Cut to Be Renamed

Zack Snyder says his cut of Justice League might have to be renamed because of legal issues. Justice Con is going on right now and the filmmaker is giving fans all kinds of new material to pour over. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced recently and the Internet lost its mind. Now, it sounds like it may take on yet another name as the release faces a legal hurdle before premiering on HBO Max. The filmmaker seemed enamored with the title during the panel, but acknowledged that there are some bigger forces at play here. If they can find some sort of middle ground, then maybe it can stay. But, for right now, it sounds like it could be carrying a different title on the Warner Media streaming platform.

“The name of the movie, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is the name we all want. It is the name that we are working on. It’s legal reasons that restrict it. We’re trying to work that out. That’s the cool name for it. We’ll see. You’ll have to start a letter writing campaign,” he joked.

For his part, Snyder was absolutely thrilled during the announcement of the film, and thanked the fans for their efforts to convince Warner Bros. and DC Comics to pursue the project. HBO Max needs signature content and their leadership agreed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League fits the bill.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV said during the announcement. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group added. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to hit HBO Max next year.

