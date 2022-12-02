Zack Snyder Confirms New Movie Rebel Moon Has Wrapped Filming

The Snyderverse is one step closer to arriving on Netflix. On Friday, Zack Snyder took to Vero to reveal that his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has officially wrapped principal photography. The film, which will be released on Netflix, reportedly stems from a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made prior to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. Production began on Rebel Moon back in April of this year, and a release date for the finished film has not yet been set. The film is the first major project announced from a two-year first-look deal between Netflix and Snyder's production company The Stone Quarry Productions.

"Thank you to everyone who worked on shooting Rebel Moon," Snyder's post reads. "I am humbled by your artistry, dedication, your incredible hard work and your friendship. Without you there simply would be no movie. So again, I thank you! That's a wrap on [principal] photography!!!!"

What is Rebel Moon about?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The ensemble cast for the film includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

