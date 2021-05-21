Zack Snyder Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

✖

It look like Zack Snyder's partnership with Netflix is far from over. On Wednesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Snyder's The Stone Quarry Productions banner has signed a first-look, two-year deal with Netflix. Snyder runs the banner alongside his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, as well as executive Wesley Coller. This comes just a day after the streaming service announced that Snyder's recent zombie heist movie Army of the Dead is one of their most-watched movies yet.

“My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale,” Snyder says in the report. “Big projects and big movies.”

Snyder and The Stone Quarry previously had a deal with Warner Bros., which reportedly ended in 2019. That partnership saw Snyder helming the DC Comics films Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as executive producing Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. This year also saw the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Snyder's intended and extended version of the DC blockbuster, which he was unable to initially complete in 2017 due to a family tragedy.

“For us, it was so important to find a partnership that was based on mutual respect,” Deborah Snyder echoed. “The creative process works best when everybody trusts each other and you can take chances and be creative. For us, we don’t usually play it safe. The content we make is a little bit edgier. And I think it’s important to have a good partnership and hear each other.”

“And Netflix has given us a lot of freedom," Deborah added. "But they’ve also embraced the idea of trying new things and not necessary waiting for a success before moving ahead.”

In terms of the Army of the Dead franchise, fans have already seen what that Netflix freedom can entail, as the film already has the prequel spinoff Army of Thieves set to debut later this year, and the anime spinoff Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas set for 2022. The report also reveals that a proper sequel to the film is currently in development, with Snyder expected to return.

“A consumer isn’t going to be waiting two years for more and that is exciting,” Deborah Snyder noted. “I give them a lot of credit for developing that partnership and trust.”

Just a few weeks ago, we got the first indication of what another of Snyder's Netflix projects will be — Rebel Moon, a science fiction epic that spun out of Snyder's pitch for the Star Wars saga. The film, which hopes to go into production in early 2022, is already being envisioned as the launchpad for sequels and series.

“Zack is really good at world building,” says Deborah Snyder. “We’ve done that with the comics for so long that to do something original is the ultimate challenge and we’re up for that.”

