Zack Snyder Confirms Work on Army of the Dead Is Finished

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max yesterday, which means the director is currently the talk of the town. Folks are loving the four-hour version of the film, which currently has a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The long reign of the Snyder Cut campaign may be over, but the director's time making movies is not. In fact, he recently finished filming his latest zombie movie, Army of the Dead. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder confirmed the movie is complete.

"Army is all done," Snyder shared. "I'm super proud and happy. I think it came out amazing. I can't wait for fans to get a chance to see it. The new trailer is coming soon, I think in the middle of April. I've had a great experience with Netflix and the cast and crew. Shooting of the film was probably my most joyful cinematic experience as far as production goes."

During another recent interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked if he's "done with the [superhero] genre entirely" or if he feels like he needs to "get away from it for a while." While the director has no official plans to return to the DCEU, he's not making any decisions to quit comic book movies just yet.

"I don’t think about it in those terms. It was nice to go do Army of the Dead. They were completely supportive, and it was an incredible, cathartic re-immersion into that relationship. I’m trying to put together this movie called Horse Latitudes, a super-microbudget movie that I’m going to go shoot with my buddies in South America. It’s about a man’s journey into his past and how does death shape you? Am I ready to make a movie like that? I think so," Snyder shared.

Army of the Dead's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Army of the Dead is expected to be released sometime this year. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.