Zack Snyder Reveals Secrets of the Knightmare Scene in Justice League

The Snyder Cut of Justice League delighted fans when it teased what could have happened if the SnyderVerse continued, specifically the Knightmare world teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and provided a glimpse at the ragtag team of heroes put together by Batman to set the world right after Darkseid's invasion. In this world Superman has been corrupted by the Anti-Life equation, falling to its influence after the death of Lois Lane. That's why Flash heads back in time to warn Bruce Wayne about Lois being the key, and in a new interview with Yahoo! Sports Snyder broke down some of the other details about the new Knightmare sequence, including that there was some pushback on Joker's involvement and how this is all Lex Luthor's fault.

“Darkseid would have come to Earth, and Lex would have figured out the Anti-Life Equation and given it to him upon his arrival,” Snyder said. “He also gives Darkseid the knowledge that if he kills Lois, Superman will succumb to Anti-Life. The Earth falls, and Flash has to go back in time to stop Lois being killed. That’s really the linchpin of the whole thing.”

As for Batman and Joker, Snyder thought it would be rude if he did not have a scene with Ben Affleck's Batman and Jared Leto's Joker together, but the studio wasn't initially so keen on the idea.

“Originally the studio said, ‘Now we don’t want that,’ but I was like, ‘I’m going to do it anyway.’ I was going to put up some green screens and shoot it in my backyard, but we didn’t have to do that in the end," Snyder said.

Another big reveal of that scene is that Batman was there for the death of Harley Quinn, who fell in the invasion. It's revealed that she told Batman her wish was for him to kill her ex-boyfriend Joker slowly and painfully, and this gets a rise out of Joker. Snyder says he's "excited" for Harley fans to mourn her passing, and would love to bring her back to life.

“Hopefully in the next movie, we can run time back and get her back to life,” Snyder joked, adding, “Which we’re not making! They can always go watch Suicide Squad — she doesn’t die in that movie, I don’t think!”

