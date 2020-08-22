Zack Snyder Sends Message to Fans with Justice League Trailer Song Choice

✖

The long-awaited trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League just debuted at DC FanDome, and the video's song choice felt like a message to the loyal Snyder Cut supporters. The footage was accompanied by "Hallelujah," and a closer look at the lyrics feels like a shoutout to the fans. "Your faith was strong but you needed proof" is especially fitting for the movement that's been close to the hearts of so many DC fans for the last couple of years.

This wasn't actually the first time Snyder has used this particular song. You may recall that it was also featured in his Watchmen movie back in 2009. While Snyder might just really, really like the song, we're willing to bet there was some meaning behind the choice. You can watch the trailer in the video above.

In addition to the song, the trailer also featured some exciting first appearances, including Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. The trailer also featured the first look at Darkseid. Following up on a teaser featuring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) nearly coming toe-to-toe with Darkseid and a black suit Supes (Henry Cavill), fans can now bask in the glory of a full-length teaser.

As Snyder planned from the jump, Darkseid (Ray Porter) will appear in his take on the team-up feature, serving as the ultimate big bad compared to the version of Steppenwolf that appeared in the movie's theatrical release. While Darkseid's in the Snyder Cut and Ava DuVernay is developing The New Gods alongside DC Comics writer Tom King, Porter himself has said he has yet to be contacted to return to the character.

"No, I have not," Porter revealed in May when asked if he'd heard from DuVernay. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021.

