Release the Snyder Comic? Filmmaker Zack Snyder is open to reviving the SnyderVerse in a comic book continuation. Before HBO Max released the Justice League “Snyder Cut,” the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director revealed in a 2020 interview he had talks with DC Comics Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee about returning to the DC Extended Universe in comic book form. But in the lead-up to his long-awaited Justice League director’s cut, Snyder said DC “decided not to do” a limited series run set before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and after Zack Snyder’s Justice League.



“I would really enjoy that if it was a possibility,” Snyder told The Nerd Queens, but added that he hasn’t engaged in recent talks about doing a DC comic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was a time when we were gonna do that, and then there was a sort of change of desire, I guess. We’re doing a graphic novel for Rebel Moon, I think we’re gonna do an animated short,” Snyder said of his upcoming sci-fi film for Netflix, the first of a two-parter. “We’re gonna do a bunch of other things that are just insane, it’s all in the works.”

Though he’s busy building out the Rebel Moon Universe and developing two new anime series for Netflix — Twilight of the Gods and the animated Army of the Dead prequel Lost Vegas — Snyder isn’t ruling out realizing his vision for what was planned to be a five-film arc that would have culminated in two Justice League sequels.

“These DC characters are dear to me,” Snyder said. “So who knows?”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Comic Book



Zack Snyder’s Justice League previewed the post-apocalyptic Knightmare reality ruled by Darkseid (Ray Porter) with his corrupted Superman (Henry Cavill), a disastrous future that forced Justice Leaguers Batman (Ben Affleck) Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) to unite with Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Mera (Amber Heard), and the Joker (Jared Leto).

The comic book would double as a prequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a continuation of Snyder’s Justice League epilogue. Snyder previously revealed his pitched comic book was about “the ragtag team that’s left alive trying to put [the world] back,” and “inside of that story, we would also do that story of Joker killing Robin.”

“We talked about doing a [comic book]. DC, they decided not to do it,” Snyder explained in a 2021 interview.”But we did talk about doing, possibly, I wanted to do a sort of a minikind of comic book run on the death of Robin, and what happened. HowJoker killed Robin, and what it did to Batman and started him sort ofdown this darker road that ended, kind of culminated with the arrival ofSuperman. That would be cool.”

Snyder also shared the first details for Zack Snyder’s #FullCircle, a three-day screening event presenting Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the IMAX version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Learn more about the event here.