Zack Snyder's Justice League: Everything Different In New Trailer

To mark the three year anniversary of the release of the theatrical cut of Justice League, director Zack Snyder posted a new version of his trailer for the long awaited Snyder Cut. The trailer first premiered at DC FanDome and came down from the internet after some reported music rights issues, but there are in fact a handful of differences between the old version of the trailer and the new one. Though the easiest difference to spot between the old trailer and Snyder's new version is the black and white coloring, a handful of shots have been removed, some have been added, and others swapped out with alternates. We've catalogued them all for you below!

It seems worth pointing out that the shot differences between the two versions of the trailer do not appear to be part of the additional photography that took place recently for the film. Many members of the main cast returned to film additional scenes including Ben Affleck as Batman and Ezra Miller as The Flash (whose scenes were shot on across the pond with Snyder directing via Zoom).

Some newcomers are also being added to the new four-hour cut of Justice League with actor Jared Leto set to appear as the clown prince of crime, reprising his part from 2016's Suicide Squad despite not being involved in the original version of Justice League. Actor Joe Manganiello is also among those set to shoot new material, having previously only appeared as the villain Deathstroke in the post-credits scene of the final film, setting up a sequel that seems unlikely at this point.

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.