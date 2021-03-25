Zack Snyder’s Justice League: One:12 Deluxe Figure Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

Mezco Toyz has launched the Snyder Cut Justice League Deluxe Steel Boxed Set, which collects One:12 Collective figures of Batman, Superman, and The Flash. You can pre-order the set here at Entertainment Earth for $260 with free shipping in the US and a release date set for February 2022 (you won’t be charged until it ships).
Fans of Mezco’s high-end One:12 figures were probably sold on it right away, but for everyone else an extensive breakdown of the features and accessories for each figure can be found below. As you’ll see, the set is loaded with fancy costume elements and accessories.
Batman:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Three (3) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Seven (7) interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
- One (1) gun holding hand (R)
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands (L & R)
- Cowl (affixed to head portraits)
- Leather-like cape with integrated posing wire
- Batsuit with insignia
- Wrist gauntlets
- Utility belt
- Knee-high boots
- Three (3) Batarangs
- One (1) Parademon rifle
- One (1) grapping gun
- One (1) grappling closed hook
- One (1) grappling open hook
- One (1) grappling hook with posing wire
- Three (3) disc grenades
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Superman:
- One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation
- Three (3) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of flying hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)
- Fitted body suit with ‘House of El’ family crest
- Cape with integrated posing wire
- Mid-calf boots
- One (1) Mother Box with light-up function
- One (1) heat vision blast FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Flash:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portrait
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 15cm tall
- Seven (7) interchangeable hands including
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of running hands (L & R)
- One (1) pointing hand (R)
- Fitted protection suit with integrated soft goods
- Lightning bolt insignia
- Five (5) Speed Force lightning FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
Note that McFarlane Toys has also released a collection of figures based on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A breakdown of those figures can be found here.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.
