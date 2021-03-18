Titans Star Joivan Wade Shares Support For Ray Fisher’s Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

✖

Titans star Joivan Wade shared his support for fellow Cyborg actor Ray Fisher ahead of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. DC Comics fans just can’t get enough of the two heroes having that friendship. The Ayer Cut Twitter account asked the Titans actor about the upcoming event on HBO Max. He responded that it was “gonna be crazy” before arguing Fisher would slay the role. In a lot of ways, this is the biggest moment of the Justice League actor’s career. There were plans for him to have a standalone movie as the cybernetic hero, but those have fallen by the wayside. In a lot of ways, Wade’s portrayal of Victor Stone probably has more time ahead of him than the one in the massive Snyder project. Not that fans care, the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League serves as the culmination of years of fan lobbying for the director to get another bite at the apple.

Am I ready!? Yo I can’t wait lol gonna be crazy I know the boy @ray8fisher is gonna slay #BORGLIFE https://t.co/6maEGuC1FO — Joivan Wade (@JoivanWade) February 16, 2021

Last year, some fans asked Fisher about the prospect of joining up with the Titans on Twitch. While he respects the character’s legacy, he said that it would be hard for him to walk out on the Justice League.

Fisher explained, “Our version, I think he would stay in the Justice League. For sure. I think it’s a different version of Cyborg. I don’t see him necessarily in the near future going off and being part of the Titans. But, you know, you never know. You never know what could happen." That was back when Cyborg was scheduled to release. All the fan love around his version of the character has not subsided. They have backed him 100% and their faith has been rewarded by the decision-makers at Warner Bros.

He talked to Comicbook.com about what that standalone entry could have grappled with back in 2018.

"One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do," Fisher said at the Aquaman premiere. "We're talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don't have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You're not going and holding them up, you're getting on you're keyboard and you're handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we're at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do."

Do you still want a Cyborg solo movie? Let us know down in the comments!