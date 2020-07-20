How the Snyder Cut of Justice League Fits Into the DCEU According to Zack Snyder

✖

If you ask Zack Snyder, his take on Justice League now exists outside the main continuity of the DC Extended Universe. In a recent chat on Beyond The Trailer, the filmmaker revealed that while his take on the classic DC Comics team-up will feature the same actors and some of the same plot points from the theatrical release, it still exists outside of continuity...as of now. In fact, Snyder even made sure to mention the idea that his version of the movie could technically take place in a separate universe as to the theatrical version Joss Whedon is credited with directing.

"I believe that it really starts to represent its own path," Snyder said on the YouTube channel. "It's kind of separate now from what I'd say the DC Cinematic Universe is in-continuity. It's divergent in that way and I think that's a good thing. The power of DC and one of its cool strengths is its multiverse concept and where they put filmmakers first and go 'We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run and show us what you would do with a run in the sense of traditional comic book writing,' so I think that that is a cool and amazing canvas. For me, I think Justice League...you know, I've heard some someone say like 'Oh, so you're entering the SnyderVerse now.'"

That SnyderVerse, of course, would be made up of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Man of Steel, the three movies Snyder directed for Warner Brothers and DC Films. As previous reports have hinted, Snyder's entire take on Justice League could clock a four-hour runtime.

“I’m always in favor of a director's vision, especially a filmmaker who's been so iconic in that genre in general,” Justice League star JK Simmons explained in a recent interview. “There were obviously a variety of reasons for the way things shook out the first time around with that film. Whatever your feelings were about the version that was at first released, I think even if you absolutely loved everything about that film, I would certainly be interested as an audience to see Zack's vision. The one thing I do know for sure is that it will be long, because he's got a lot of stuff that he wants to get in there.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.

What surprises do you think are in store for the Snyder Cut? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

