Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Put Off Making His The Fountainhead Movie

✖

This weekend will mark a significant turning point in the career of Zack Snyder, with the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. The film, which will bring Snyder's definitive and comprehensive vision for the DC Comics super-team to life, has already been accumulating a lot of positive buzz from critics and fans, some of whom are curious to see exactly where Snyder's career goes next. In addition to his star-studded zombie movie Army of the Dead hitting Netflix later this year, Snyder has had multiple additional projects on the docket at one point or another, including an adaptation of Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead. As Snyder explained in a recent interview with The New York Times, that project isn't currently in his immediate future, in part because of the political fervor that surrounds the original story.

"Fountainhead right now is on the back burner, and I don’t know how that movie gets made, at least not right away," Snyder explained. "We need a less divided country and a little more liberal government to make that movie, so people don’t react to it in a certain way."

When asked if the film would have struck "the wrong" tone amid the recent political landscape, Snyder responded with, "I think so. But we’ll see. I’m in no rush."

The Fountainhead, which was initially released by Rand in 1943, follows Howard Roark, an architect who fights back against the conformity of the architecture world. While the plot itself is relatively straightforward, it has been interpreted in the decades since to be a strong allegory for individualism and collectivism, both in a social and a political sense.

Snyder has been tied to an adaptation of The Fountainhead in one way or another since 2016, previously telling The Hollywood Reporter that his goal was to adapt Rand's original screenplay, which was first adapted for film in 1949.

"I have been working on The Fountainhead," Snyder said. "I've always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand's] script and I've just been working on that a little bit."

Do you want Snyder's adaptation of The Fountainhead to become a reality? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

In the meantime, Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut Thursday, March 18th, exclusively on HBO Max.