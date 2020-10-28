Zack Snyder's Justice League Star Calls For A Fourth Sam Raimi Spider-Man

✖

Ray Porter, who will provide the voice of Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, isn't just advocating for David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad to be released on HBO Max. Now, he's made a short video advocating for Sam Raimi to make a fourth Spider-Man film that would bring Tobey Maguire back as an older, wiser Peter Parker. Raimi, who directed the first three Spider-Man films and is currently set to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was originally supposed to make a fourth Spidey film, but the market for superhero movies wasn't as unstoppable back then as it is today, so when Spider-Man 3 underperformed, the fourth never happened.

With fan campaigns springing up around releasing definitive director's cuts of movies like Suicide Squad and Batman Forever, Porter -- a vocal supporter of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut -- has been up for all of them. This time around, he shared a short video talking about the Raimi movies.

"Please bring back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4," Porter says in a video, watermarked from Cameo and thus likely paid for by a fan looking to kickstart another campaign. He added that "the fans really, really want him. They were so sad when they heard about the cancellation of Spider-Man 4....You know what to do."

You can see it below.

Special video message from the one and only @Ray__Porter Aka Darkseid in ZSJL commanding that @Sony & @SonyPictures Please bring back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4 #WeWantSpiderMan4 Video on behalf of @Spiderman4SR Make sure to support them!!! pic.twitter.com/lFXz6ezx1V — The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) October 28, 2020

Rumors have been swirling that Maguire's Spider-Man could return to the big screen in some form in the coming years. Whether it's Into the Spider-Verse's planned sequel or the upcoming Spider-Man 3, which fans are hoping will have ties to the Doctor Strange sequel. Both Doctor Strange 2 and WandaVision are expected to play with Marvel's multiverse, and given what's going on over at DC with The Flash and Michael Keaton's Batman, it's hard not to see the potential in bringing back the Spider-Man that a generation grew up loving.

When "Crisis on Infinite Earths" happened, we wrote about how it was something only DC could do, since they had a deep bench of TV and film projects that fans loved, whereas Marvel had the shared universe they launched in 2008 and relatively little before that. An exception, certainly, would be the Raimi Spider-Man films, which were the closest things Marvel had to Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie in terms of audience reception, and how they defined the character.

Do you think it's even plausible to see a fourth Raimi Spider-Man at this point? What would it be like? Sound off below.