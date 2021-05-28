Steppenwolf Wields New Weapon In Justice League Merchandise Image

✖

Fans already know that Steppenwolf will be getting some new duds for Zack Snyder's Justice League which make him look pretty different from his appearance in the theatrical cut of the film, now we know he'll come equipped with a new design for his arsenal as well As noticed by The Direct, the official DC Shop has added some new designs for Zack Snyder's Justice League including two shirts with the Apokolips villain front and center. The design featured is the of his new costume from Snyder's extended cut but also shows off his new weapon, a giant axe. Check it out below!

Snyder's initial design for Steppenwolf was previously only seen in a deleted scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which was released online the weekend that the film opened in theaters. In the brief scene, titled "Communion," Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor was seemingly communicating with Steppenwolf. Not only was that tease not paid off in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but the design for the character was completely changed for the version of the movie that played in theaters.

(Photo: DC)

Snyder says more information about the cut's release is coming soon. The director brought back the Justice League cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage and reworked many of the film's visual effects shots. The production is costing HBO Max upwards of $30 million.

It had previously been reported at one point that Snyder's cut of the movie was so long that it would have to be released in four, one hour chunks. Recently though the director has walked that back and confirmed that when Zack Snyder's Justice League is released it will be as one, gigantic, four hour epic movie. Still, Snyder said previously he didn't expect ever to see it become a reality.

"It was an interesting experience," Snyder said during an appearance on the ComicBook Debate YouTube channel. "I got to say I never really thought it would happen. I'd been living with the prospect that it would never happen and fine with it. I'll be honest. I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in. It was going to be a situation where this was a movie that I never really finished. I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it. But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family… it was really an impossible dream come true."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March.