Zack Snyder Posts New Justice League Clip, Announces New Trailer Date

A brand new look at Zack Snyder's Justice League has just released courtesy of the filmmaker himself, giving fans a sneak preview of the action coming to HBO Max next month. The film will take advantage of Snyder's unfettered vision after the theatrical cut of Justice League was released to disappointing box office numbers and poor critical response; the fan effort to see Snyder's own take on the film has paid off with a four-hour cut coming to WarnerMedia's brand new streaming service. Snyder also filmed new footage, adding some surprising cast members in the form of Jared Leto's Joker and Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter.

The footage shows Victor Stone AKA Cyborg before his transformation, diving across the pylon to score a touchdown. Take a look at the clip below:

As anticipation gears up for Justice League, fans are excited to see just what's in store for Zack Snyder's take on the film. Leto praised Snyder's work during the reshoots, echoing the sentiments of the original stars like Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto said. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

Lennix spoke with ComicBook.com about his role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, mirroring Leto's praise of Snyder. The actor will be making his debut as Martian Manhunter after previously appearing in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as General Calvin Swanwick.

"Zack is a really good director and I think that he had some sort of a way in making his reality come to fruition by knowing how to talk to actors playing otherworldly beings and metaphysical people who were given a human form. Directing demigods, effectively," Lennix tells ComicBook.com.

It won't be long now, as Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on March 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information about the Snyder Cut.