Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Shows Fans How To Vote Repeatedly For People’s Choice Awards New TV Drama

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. was nominated for a People's Choice Award in the New TV Drama category. The show is up against Dracula, The Originals, Reign, and Sleepy Hollow. Unlike many awards shows where voters can only vote once, fans are able to vote as often as they like in the People's Choice Awards. Since there is no restriction on repeat voting, Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. created a YouTube video to show fans how to take advantage of the vote as often as you like rule. The video shows that the fastest way to vote repeatedly is through the official People's Choice Awards app. Check out the instructional video from Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs on Tuesday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC.