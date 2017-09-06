Camila Mendes Has Been Cast As Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge

Archie Comics has officially announced that Camila Mendes will play Riverdale's top socialite, Veronica Lodge, in The CW's latest comic book-based drama.

Mendes's Veronica is described as a "silver-tongued high school sophomore who returns to Riverdale from New York, eager to reinvent herself after a scandal involving her father."

Mendes joins a cast that features KJApa as Archie, Ashleigh Murray as Josie, Luke Perry as Archie's dad Fred Andrews, ColeSprouse asJughead,LiliReinhart as Betty Cooper, and MadelainePetsch as Cheryl Blossom.

The one-hour drama will be written by Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and produced by Warner Brothers Studios and Berlanti Productions and has been described as a subversive take on the classic Archie mythos. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Jon Goldwater, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serve as executive producers.

The live-action series offers a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale's wholesome facade. The show will focus on the eternal love triangle of Archie Andrews, girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and rich socialite Veronica Lodge, and will include the entire cast of characters from the comic books—including Archie's rival, Reggie Mantle, and his slacker best friend, Jughead Jones.

Riverdale is expected to debut on The CW next fall.