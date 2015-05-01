Chris Evans Wins Super Bowl Bet; Star-Lord To Visit Boston Children’s Hospital

How great was Super Bowl XLIX? Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the defending champion Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28-24.

But the Patriots weren't the only winners today, so were Captain America star Chris Evans and Christopher's Haven, which is a clinic that provides assisted housing for cancer-stricken children from Boston's Mass-General Hospital for Children.

After the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clinched their spots in the Super Bowl, Evans who is a Patriots fan made a friendly wager with Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who happens to be a Seahawks fan. Now that the Patriots have won, Pratt has to dress up like Star-Lord and visit Christopher's Haven. There is one catch, Pratt will also have to wear a Tom Brady jersey for the duration of his visit.

Congrats to the world champions @patriots you were the better team tonight. I will be visiting @chris_haven as Starlord. #twitterbowl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 2, 2015

Thank you to @prattprattpratt for being a good sport. I'll be there with you at @chris_haven, and don't worry @seattlechildren, we'll be — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2015

coming there too! And lastly, I don't think anyone can ever doubt the mental toughness of Tom Brady. Tough couple weeks, but he showed why — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2015

I'm sure when Pratt is greeted with beaming smiles from the kids at Christopher's Haven he'll know this was the best bet he ever lost. If you would like to donate to Chris Evans and Chris Pratt's Twitter Bowl click here for Christopher's Haven or for Seattle Children's.